Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 455,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 23,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $143,191.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,556 shares of company stock worth $534,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 4.11% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.