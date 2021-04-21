Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.42

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 1255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

