Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

