Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. 291,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738,237. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

