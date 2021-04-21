Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $506.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

