Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $506.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

