Melissa D. Smith Sells 43,568 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.76.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,386,000 after acquiring an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,884,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.