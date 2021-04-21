Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

