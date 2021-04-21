MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MEDNAX have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company's lack of solvency bothers. Lower ROE does not bode well for MEDNAX. Nevertheless, the company's American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. It divested its radiology services medical group in December 2020 to focus on its core business.The company's revenues have been benefiting from operational excellence, inorganic growth via strategic acquisitions and strong segmental performances. The company continues to expand its telemedicine services. It has undertaken several initiatives to control costs, such as temporary salary reductions and furloughing employees in response to the current scenario.”

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.32.

NYSE:MD opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,609,000 after buying an additional 4,383,879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.