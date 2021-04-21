Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce $286.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.36 million and the highest is $297.60 million. Medifast posted sales of $178.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Medifast stock traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,346. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.39. Medifast has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $279.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

