Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 32,669 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $917,672.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,434,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $902,384.48.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Medallia by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medallia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medallia by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.