Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Mdex has a total market cap of $614.00 million and approximately $313.31 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00005728 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.48 or 0.00989514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00655180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,529.85 or 0.99098132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

