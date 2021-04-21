Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $544.39 million, a PE ratio of -59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. Equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

