Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $246.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

