Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.