Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

