Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,800 IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of IEC Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in IEC Electronics by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 203,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IEC Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEC Electronics stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. IEC Electronics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.08.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

