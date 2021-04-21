Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Stake in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.17% of IEC Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in IEC Electronics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 203,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IEC Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEC stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. IEC Electronics Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

IEC Electronics Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

