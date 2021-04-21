Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,618 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.