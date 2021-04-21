Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after buying an additional 4,278,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after buying an additional 373,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

