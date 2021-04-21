MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.61

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.61 and traded as high as C$17.25. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.24, with a volume of 37,030 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.62. The stock has a market cap of C$428.30 million and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland purchased 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.51 per share, with a total value of C$136,504.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,844,161 shares in the company, valued at C$30,447,098.11.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

