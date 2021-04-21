MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.61

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.61 and traded as high as C$17.25. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.24, with a volume of 37,030 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.62. The stock has a market cap of C$428.30 million and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
