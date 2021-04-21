Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

