Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 720 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 448.1% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

