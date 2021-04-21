Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises 3.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

