Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

