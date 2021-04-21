MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

