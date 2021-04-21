Matthew R. Foster Sells 5,585 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,736 shares in the company, valued at $24,524,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.82. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barton Investment Management bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,900,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

