Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $22.11. Matador Resources shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 8,489 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

