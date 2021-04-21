Master Contract Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87,218.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $339,333.13 and approximately $87,218.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.94 or 0.04121888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

