Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Marubeni alerts:

Shares of MARUY stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. Marubeni has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $88.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marubeni (MARUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.