Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.42. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $128.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

