Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.54

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 20385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

