Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.21

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.21 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 2144263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.04).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 135.92 ($1.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.72.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

