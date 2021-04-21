Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,805,715.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MKL traded up $16.84 on Wednesday, hitting $1,214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,050.07. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

