MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%.

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.99. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

