Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of MGA opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 692.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

