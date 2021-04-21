Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Position Lessened by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,520 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Magal Security Systems were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 18,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,435. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

