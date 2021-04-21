MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce $31.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $13.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $178.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 million to $216.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.57 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $224.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. 1,164,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,771. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MacroGenics by 22.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MacroGenics by 739.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

