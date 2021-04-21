M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 17 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 736.84 ($9.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 659.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 636.29. The stock has a market cap of £401.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. M.P. Evans Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 754 ($9.85).

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.