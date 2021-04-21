M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 17 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 736.84 ($9.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 659.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 636.29. The stock has a market cap of £401.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. M.P. Evans Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 754 ($9.85).
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.