M. Kraus & Co Invests $219,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

