M. Kraus & Co Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $338.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

