M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDC. Raymond James raised their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NYSE MDC opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $390,649,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

