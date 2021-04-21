LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $370.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

