LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $293,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Allegion by 16,953.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 28.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

