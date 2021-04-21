LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 4,211 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional grew its position in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

