LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

