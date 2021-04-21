LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVMUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $369.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $2.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

