Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 26th (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Lux Health Tech Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

