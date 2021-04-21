LSB Industries (LXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.20 million. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.91. LSB Industries has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

