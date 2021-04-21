LPL Financial LLC Sells 29,229 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

LYG stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.