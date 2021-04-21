LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 39,555 Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nesco by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nesco in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSCO stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.71 million, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Nesco news, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 25,000 shares of Nesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam P. Haubenreich bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 220,000 shares of company stock worth $1,100,000. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

